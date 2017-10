HelloFresh Hopes To Serve Up $354M IPO

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- German meal-kit company HelloFresh SE said Tuesday it is preparing an initial public offering that is expected to raise up to €300 million ($354 million) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, months after rival company Blue Apron Holdings Inc. slashed its own offering.



Berlin-based HelloFresh said it plans to raise between €250 million and €300 million, saying funds are mostly targeted at expanding in what it estimates to be a €7.5 trillion global food market. The amount of shares HelloFresh plans to sell and pricing information was...

To view the full article, register now.