Qualcomm Offers EU Concessions In Stalled $38B NXP Bid

By Joyce Hanson

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Inc. has offered concessions to the European Commission to alleviate the antitrust watchdog’s concerns that its record-breaking $38 billion buyout bid for NXP Semiconductors NV will kill competition in the smartphone and automotive technology markets.

The smartphone chipset maker submitted its “commitments” proposal with the European Union’s competition enforcer on Thursday, according to the EC’s merger cases webpage, although additional details about the concessions in the Qualcomm-NXP tie-up were unavailable.

Company representatives declined to comment Tuesday about the details of the proposal filed with the...
