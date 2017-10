Winston & Strawn Looks To Arbitrate Ex-IP Atty's Bias Suit

Law360, San Francisco (October 10, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP is hoping to send a former intellectual property partner's sex discrimination lawsuit to arbitration, telling a San Francisco judge that "a sophisticated lawyer with decades of legal experience" should have known she was compelled by her partnership agreement to dispute her claims outside of court.



In an Oct. 2 California Superior Court filing, the firm sought to have Constance Ramos' claims sent to arbitration, arguing she'd agreed to an arbitration clause when she was hired in 2014 as an income partner. It...

