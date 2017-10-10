Express Scripts To Pay $3.6B For PE-Backed EviCore
Missouri-based Express Scripts Holding Co. is buying the company from a group of investors including General Atlantic, TA Associates and Ridgemont Equity Partners. Express Scripts, which provides pharmacy benefit management services like network-pharmacy claims process and home delivery pharmacy care, expects the deal to give it access to the growing medical...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login