Express Scripts To Pay $3.6B For PE-Backed EviCore

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts will shell out $3.6 billion to pick up private equity-backed patient benefit management company eviCore healthcare, as it looks to bolster its standing within medical benefits management services, according to a Tuesday statement.



Missouri-based Express Scripts Holding Co. is buying the company from a group of investors including General Atlantic, TA Associates and Ridgemont Equity Partners. Express Scripts, which provides pharmacy benefit management services like network-pharmacy claims process and home delivery pharmacy care, expects the deal to give it access to the growing medical...

