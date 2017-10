EU Leader Foresees Possible Brexit Trade Talks By December

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 4:43 PM BST) -- Sufficient progress could be made on Brexit negotiations to allow them to advance to talks on a future trade deal by December, the president of the European Council said Tuesday.



Donald Tusk, who met Theresa May in Downing Street in September, said he hoped for ‘sufficient progress’ in Brexit talks by December. (AP) Donald Tusk, who is the principal representative for the European Union, said the bloc is not working toward a “no deal” outcome for the U.K.



“We negotiate in good faith and hope for...

