Latin American Miner Nexa Resources Launches $605M IPO

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Latin American zinc producer Nexa Resources SA, part of industrial conglomerate Votorantim Group, launched an estimated $605 million initial public offering Tuesday, making it the latest company to move forward on IPO plans in an increasingly busy market.



Nexa told regulators it plans to offer 31 million shares priced between $18 and $21 each, raising $604.5 million if shares price at their midpoint. Proceeds could rise to $695.1 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 4.65 million shares.



Owner Votorantim is selling 10.5...

