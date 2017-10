Latham Leads Data Center Co. Switch's $531M IPO

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP said Monday it represented data center company’s Switch Inc.'s $531.3 million initial public offering — the second-largest technology IPO of 2017 — joined by underwriters' counsel Goodwin Procter LLP.



Las Vegas-based Switch issued 31.25 million Class A shares at $17 apiece, beating its forecasted range of $14 to $16. Trading debuted Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the IPO, which valued Switch at $4.2 billion, is scheduled to close on Wednesday.



Switch builds and designs data centers for around 800...

