Pa. Bar Passage Rates Rise, But Not To Previous Levels

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 10, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s bar passage rates have ticked up, with 81.2 percent of first-time applicants passing the exam in July, up from historic lows last July, the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners revealed.



As bar exam passage rates across the nation flounder, Pennsylvania’s July administration of its test showed some improvement with a substantial uptick for first-time test takers from 75.4 percent in 2016 and an improvement for all test takers to 73.6 percent, up from 69.3 percent last year, led by strong scores earned by graduates of...

To view the full article, register now.