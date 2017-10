FDA Warning Wire: Bush's Baked Beans, Univ. Of Michigan

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Bush’s Baked Beans were sold in defective cans, a University of Michigan Medical Center pharmacy posed “a significant contamination risk,” and clinical trial patients didn’t receive heart tests meant to avert “potentially fatal” side effects, according to newly released U.S. Food and Drug Administration records.



Baked Bean Recall Prompts Questions



A warning letter to Tennessee-based Bush Brothers & Co. rebuked the popular bean maker for failing to fully alert the FDA when the company learned it had distributed cans with defective side seams. According to the...

