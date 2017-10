Diaper IP Case Behind Justices' Laches Rule Is Settled

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A long-running patent dispute between rival diaper manufacturers SCA Hygiene Products AB and First Quality Baby Products LLC ended with a settlement Tuesday, months after the U.S. Supreme Court used the case to rule that laches is not a defense in many patent infringement cases.



Judge Greg N. Stivers of the Western District of Kentucky, who in April granted First Quality summary judgment on the grounds that First Quality did not infringe several claims of SCA’s patent, dismissed the suit Tuesday after the parties filed a...

To view the full article, register now.