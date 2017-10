Fish & Richardson Offers New Parents More Benefits

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Fish & Richardson PC has become the latest law firm to beef up its parental leave policy, announcing Tuesday that it now offers primary caregivers up to 18 weeks of paid leave and has launched a new phased hours program that allows parents to opt for a reduced schedule.



Paid parental leave for attorneys and patent agents at Fish & Richardson who are their child’s primary caregiver has been extended from 16 weeks to 18 weeks, while secondary caregivers will continue to receive eight weeks of...

