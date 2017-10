Iowa Sued Over Undercover Slaughterhouse Inspection Law

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Animal rights activists and free speech advocates on Tuesday sued the state of Iowa in federal court, challenging a law criminalizing undercover investigations into animal cruelty at factory farms as unconstitutional.



A coalition led by the Animal Rights Defense Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims that Iowa’s state law — which it calls an “ag-gag” law — making it a crime to get a job at a livestock farm under false pretenses violates the First...

