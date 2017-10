The Firms Filing The Most Copyright Suits

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The list of law firms filing the most copyright suits over the third quarter of 2017 was once again led by the Liebowitz Law Firm, which filed more than 100 new photography cases for the second quarter in a row.



According to data compiled by Lex Machina, New York-based Liebowitz filed 109 copyright infringement cases from July 1 to Sept. 30, mostly on behalf of photographers over unauthorized use of their images on the web.



The mass filing is nothing new for the firm: It filed...

