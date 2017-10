The Firms Filing The Most Trademark Suits

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The list of firms filing the most trademark lawsuits over the third quarter of 2017 is topped by a newcomer, who surged up the rankings by filing nearly two dozen cases over counterfeit marijuana gear.



According to data compiled by Lex Machina, New Orleans-area Bezou Law Firm filed a whopping 42 new trademark infringement cases last quarter, all on behalf of Sream Inc. — the company behind the “Roor” brand of water bongs and other marijuana-smoking devices.



The suits filed by the three-attorney firm, mostly in...

To view the full article, register now.