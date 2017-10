Mark Your Calendar: High Court To Consider Abolishing PTAB

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for the Monday after Thanksgiving in what is expected to be the biggest patent law case of the term, as it considers whether America Invents Act reviews by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board violate the U.S. Constitution.



According to a schedule released Tuesday, the high court will host a patent law doubleheader on Nov. 27. First it will hear a case known as Oil States, in which the justices will consider whether to effectively abolish the PTAB,...

