EPA Chief Pruitt Kick-Starts Clean Power Plan Rollback

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a proposed rule on Tuesday to repeal the Clean Power Plan and undo a cornerstone of the Obama administration’s efforts to reduce climate change-causing emissions, setting the stage for an inevitable legal battle with CPP supporters.



The EPA said in a statement that getting rid of the CPP, which sought to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s power sector, would remove unnecessary regulations and align agency policy with President Donald Trump’s March executive order aimed at enhancing...

