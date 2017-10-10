Fee Examiner Appointed In Puerto Rico Utility Restructuring

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring process has appointed a fee examiner to review many of the expense and fee requests submitted by attorneys working on the landmark $123 billion case.



U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain on Friday tapped veteran fee examiner Brady C. Williamson of Godfrey Kahn SC for the position, which is likely to take on outsized importance due to the historic nature of the proceedings.



Williamson previously served as the fee examiner in other massive bankruptcies like that of General...

