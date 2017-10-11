Expert Analysis

Viability Of 'Act Of God' Defense In A Superstorm World

By Sarah Quiter October 11, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT) -- The stakes are high for anyone facing environmental liability in the wake of storms like Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, Irma and Maria. If you are among the parties potentially liable for the costs to clean up a release of oil or hazardous substances caused by a major storm event, you may be thinking about a possible “act of God” defense. You may want to think again.

In practice, the availability of this defense has proved elusive. It is still a good idea, however, to minimize risk...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular