Expert Analysis

Trademark World Can Learn From Nobel-Winning Economist

By Richard Kirkpatrick October 11, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The Nobel Prize in economics that was awarded on Monday is relevant to the development of trademark law. The recipient is Richard Thaler, a professor at the University of Chicago School of Business. The Nobel Committee cited him for contributions to behavioral economics, explaining as follows: “By exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control, he has shown how these human traits systematically affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes.” More pointedly or roughly, Bloomberg published an article on the award...
