Trademark World Can Learn From Nobel-Winning Economist

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The Nobel Prize in economics that was awarded on Monday is relevant to the development of trademark law. The recipient is Richard Thaler, a professor at the University of Chicago School of Business. The Nobel Committee cited him for contributions to behavioral economics, explaining as follows: “By exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control, he has shown how these human traits systematically affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes.” More pointedly or roughly, Bloomberg published an article on the award...

To view the full article, register now.