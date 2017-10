US Urged To Take Action Against China's IP Infractions

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Companies from the technology, energy and other sectors weighed in Tuesday on the Trump administration’s sweeping audit of China’s intellectual property policies, detailing Beijing’s alleged enforcement shortcomings and nudging the White House to take appropriate action.



The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has triggered an investigation of China under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, focusing on a fleet of Chinese rules requiring U.S. companies to hand over sensitive trade secrets and other proprietary technology as a condition of doing business.



Section 301...

