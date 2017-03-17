Adidas Ends 3-Stripe Trademark Suit Against Juicy Couture

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Adidas has reached a settlement to end a trademark lawsuit against Juicy Couture over apparel that allegedly infringed the German giant's "three-stripe" trademark, according to court papers filed Tuesday.



Adidas filed a motion in Oregon federal court to voluntarily dismiss the case, which claimed Juicy's use of stripes down the arms and legs of various apparel was "a callous disregard for Adidas' trademark rights" and a previous agreement to avoid the design.



The court filings gave no indication of the terms of the settlement. An attorney...

