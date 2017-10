CFTC Fines Dubai Trading Firm $300K For Alleged Spoofing

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A Dubai-based proprietary trading firm must pay a $300,000 penalty to settle allegations that one of its traders used an illegal tactic known as “spoofing” while trading in copper futures contracts on the Commodity Exchange Inc., the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Tuesday.



The CFTC said Arab Global Commodities DMCC agreed to pay the civil monetary fine and has since fired the unnamed trader who allegedly engaged in the spoofing technique, which involves placing trade orders that are canceled before execution and is banned under...

