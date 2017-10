Don’t Drive ‘Train’ Through Risk Retention, DC Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System on Tuesday urged a D.C. Circuit panel in oral arguments not to drive a “freight train” through requirements that investment firms retain an interest in debt securities they issue.



The Loan Syndications and Trading Association is challenging the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act’s so-called risk retention rule and its application to managers of open market collateralized loan obligations. The group argues that managers of collateralized loan obligations,...

