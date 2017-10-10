SEC's Walter Jospin Plans To Exit Atlanta Director Role
Jospin took over the spot in February 2015, leading a staff of about 100 attorneys, accountants, compliance examiners and other specialists handling enforcement and examinations in a five-state region. He’ll cease his tenure once the agency selects a new successor, according to an SEC press release.
Jospin praised his SEC colleagues and said it...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login