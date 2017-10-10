SEC's Walter Jospin Plans To Exit Atlanta Director Role

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Walter Jospin, the regional director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Atlanta office and a former longtime Paul Hastings LLP partner, is stepping down from the role, the agency announced Tuesday.



Jospin took over the spot in February 2015, leading a staff of about 100 attorneys, accountants, compliance examiners and other specialists handling enforcement and examinations in a five-state region. He’ll cease his tenure once the agency selects a new successor, according to an SEC press release.



Jospin praised his SEC colleagues and said it...

