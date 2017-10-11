What I Learned In My 1st Year: Listen Carefully, Speak Up
Here, Marcy L. Rothman of Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC reflects on two key moments that occurred in her first year as a lawyer: one that confirmed the wisdom of paying close attention, and one that helped her gain the confidence to speak out in defense of her core values.
When I graduated from law school in 1988, one of the true hotbeds of tort litigation...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login