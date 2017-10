Del. Justices Asked To Uphold $357M Data Firm Appraisal

Law360, Wilmington (October 11, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT) -- ISN Software Corp. shareholders on Wednesday defended a $357 million post-merger Chancery Court valuation that was more than triple their take over the company’s offer in 2013, arguing in Delaware’s Supreme Court that ISN later changed an accounting method to lower its value projections.



John E. Abramczyk of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP, counsel to Ad-Venture Capital Partners LP, told a three-justice panel that ISN’s challenge to Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III’s appraisal ruling was based on conditions not present on the date of the...

To view the full article, register now.