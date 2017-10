Global M&A Slides In Q3 As Uncertainty Persists

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Global deal-making tapered off during the third quarter of 2017, with preliminary data showing both the value and volume of closed deals fell as regulatory challenges and geopolitical concerns fostered uncertainty in an environment otherwise ripe for mergers and acquisitions.



Early quarterly data from PitchBook released last week showed that 3,756 deals together worth $474.3 billion were closed around the world during the three months between July and September, representing a drop-off from the 4,701 deals worth $698.8 billion sealed in the second quarter and the...

