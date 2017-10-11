Trump Ambassador Pick Earned $2.8M At Dentons In 18 Mos.

By Aebra Coe

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 11, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Luxembourg made nearly $3 million in an 18-month period as a partner at Dentons, a newly released financial disclosure form shows.

Atlanta-based Dentons partner James Randolph “Randy” Evans — who has focused his practice on legal ethics, the financial industry and advising high-profile Republican politicians — received $2.8 million in partnership share from the law firm between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 23, 2017, according to his public financial disclosure report filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular