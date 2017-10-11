Trump Ambassador Pick Earned $2.8M At Dentons In 18 Mos.
Atlanta-based Dentons partner James Randolph “Randy” Evans — who has focused his practice on legal ethics, the financial industry and advising high-profile Republican politicians — received $2.8 million in partnership share from the law firm between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 23, 2017, according to his public financial disclosure report filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics....
