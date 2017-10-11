Trump Ambassador Pick Earned $2.8M At Dentons In 18 Mos.

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 11, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Luxembourg made nearly $3 million in an 18-month period as a partner at Dentons, a newly released financial disclosure form shows.



Atlanta-based Dentons partner James Randolph “Randy” Evans — who has focused his practice on legal ethics, the financial industry and advising high-profile Republican politicians — received $2.8 million in partnership share from the law firm between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 23, 2017, according to his public financial disclosure report filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics....

