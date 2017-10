Perry Gets Rough Reception On Hill Over FERC Grid Proposal

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Skeptical U.S. House Democrats grilled Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Thursday over his controversial proposal to pay coal-fired and nuclear plants for providing base load power and grid reliability services, accusing him of putting his thumb on the scale that balances competition in wholesale electricity markets.



Perry’s appearance before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s energy and power subcommittee was billed as “Department of Energy Missions and Management Priorities.” But it quickly became an inquest on Perry’s notice of proposed rulemaking asking the Federal Energy...

