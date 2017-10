FERC's Southwest Grid Plan OK Discriminatory, DC Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission essentially gave away the farm by letting two utilities into Southwest Power Pool Inc.'s transmission footprint without having to pay certain facility costs, Kansas utility regulators complained to a D.C. Circuit panel at oral arguments Wednesday, calling FERC’s approval of the integration plan “discriminatory and preferential.”



The Kansas Corporation Commission is challenging FERC's orders approving SPP’s plan to integrate Basin Electric Power Cooperative Inc. and Heartland Consumers Power District into the regional grid operator's transmission footprint. During the hearing, KCC attacked...

