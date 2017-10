McConnell Pushes To Speed Judicial Picks Amid Pressure

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has moved to up the pace of putting President Donald Trump’s picks on the federal bench this week in the face of increasing pressure from his caucus and outside conservative groups.



McConnell told The Weekly Standard in a story published Tuesday that he would prioritize Trump’s judicial picks over other nominees and reiterated his position that the “blue slips” returned by home state senators should be treated as declarations of their voting intent on appellate judges rather than a pocket veto...

