Fla. Court Says Firm Waived Arbitration By Suing Ex-Partner

Law360, Miami (October 11, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court overturned an order sending a former Parker Waichman LLP attorney to arbitration with the firm, ruling that the firm waived the arbitration clause in the attorney's partnership agreement when it sued him.



Florida's Second District Court of Appeal said Wednesday that the trial court erred in ordering Jordan L. Chaikin to arbitrate his counterclaims against his former employer when the law firm had sued him first and, in doing so, waived the arbitration provision in Chaikin's contract.



The trial court's order created...

To view the full article, register now.