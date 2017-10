Chadbourne Hits Back At Partner Behind Gender Bias Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The former Chadbourne & Parke LLP partner behind a proposed sex discrimination class action against the firm “engaged in a nationwide smear campaign” to pressure it and other would-be bias defendants into settling, the firm charged Tuesday in a counterclaim in New York federal court.



Chadbourne, which is now part of Norton Rose Fulbright, alleged in an answer to partner Kerrie Campbell’s second amended complaint that she breached her fiduciary duty to the firm by disparaging it to the media and in speaking arrangements.



“This campaign...

