Pepper Hamilton Lands Ex-Saul Ewing Life Sciences Leader

Law360, Philadelphia (October 12, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Pepper Hamilton LLP has landed the former leader of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP’s business and finance department and life science practice group co-chair to serve as a partner in its health sciences department, the firm announced Wednesday.



Deborah L. Spranger joins Pepper Hamilton after more than 18 years at the firm until recently known as Saul Ewing. She will work out of the firm’s Berwyn, Pennsylvania, office, on suburban Philadelphia’s Main Line.



She cited the firm’s new health sciences department — which was unveiled...

