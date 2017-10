Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB's Save Of Rohm And Haas Paint IP

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel unanimously on Tuesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeals Board decision validating two Rohm and Haas Co. paint and ink polymer patents challenged by Organik Kimya AS, finding that the board correctly found them nonobvious over prior art.



More than a year after oral arguments, the opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman, agreed with the board that prior art known as Toda and Touda did not teach a “swelling agent” present in the challenged claims. In so doing, the panel...

To view the full article, register now.