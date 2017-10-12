EU Patent Office Picks IP Office Chief As Next Leader
Portuguese national Antonio Campinos will take the helm at the agency, which has been headed by Benoit Battistelli since July 2010. Campinos is set to take over on July 1, 2018, according to the EPO.
Battistelli congratulated Campinos on his election by the Administrative Council of the European Patent Organisation in a statement released Wednesday.
“It is a victory...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login