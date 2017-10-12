EU Patent Office Picks IP Office Chief As Next Leader

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The executive director of the European Union Intellectual Property Office has been elected to lead the European Patent Office beginning next summer, the EPO announced on Wednesday.



Portuguese national Antonio Campinos will take the helm at the agency, which has been headed by Benoit Battistelli since July 2010. Campinos is set to take over on July 1, 2018, according to the EPO.



Battistelli congratulated Campinos on his election by the Administrative Council of the European Patent Organisation in a statement released Wednesday.



“It is a victory...

To view the full article, register now.