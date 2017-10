CFTC Chair Seeks Another Delay In Lowering Swap Threshold

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo told Congress Wednesday he will seek to delay by one year a controversial rule that would require more firms to register as swap dealers, saying the rule’s complexity coupled with turnover at the CFTC make it unwise to rush.



Giancarlo said the CFTC’s plan to reduce the so-called de minimis threshold for swap dealer registration from $8 billion to $3 billion, which is set to take effect in December 2018, would require swap dealers to start tracking their...

To view the full article, register now.