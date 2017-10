Fla. Jewelers Say Distributor Undercut Their Businesses

Law360, Miami (October 11, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A group of South Florida jewelers responded Tuesday to a suit by watch distributor Ulysse Nardin Inc. with $18 million in counterclaims, alleging the distributor undercut their businesses by allowing the same products to be sold elsewhere at lower prices.



The five jewelers, who were sued by Ulysse Nardin in May, said the company forced them to sell its products at prices that it set and promised to support the jewelers' sales activities but then suppressed their sales by allowing the same products to be sold...

