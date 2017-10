UK Lawmaker Joins Grilling Over Equifax Data Breach

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A top U.K. Parliament member on Wednesday piled on to the scrutiny over Equifax's massive data breach, pushing the credit reporting agency and the country's Financial Conduct Authority for more details on the heels of Equifax revealing that the hack compromised as many as 15.2 million U.K. consumers' data.



Since Equifax announced on Sept. 7 that a cyberattack impacted Social Security numbers and other personal data belonging to 143 million U.S. consumers in addition to an unknown number of residents in Canada and the U.K., the credit...

