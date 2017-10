Petrobras Hits Snag In $2.2B Asset Sale To Total

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Brazil’s state-run oil and gas company Petrobras on Wednesday responded to news of a setback in its $2.2 billion asset sale to France’s Total SA, saying it has not yet received a summons concerning the apparent blocking of certain rights transfers by a Brazilian federal judge.



Brazilian federal judge Edmilson da Silva Pimenta on Tuesday granted an injunction to suspend the sale of two oil field stakes to Total by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to Reuters — a 22.5 percent stake in the so-called Lara fields,...

