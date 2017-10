Bitcoin Fraud Suspect's Russia Extradition Sets Up US Clash

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Greek court on Wednesday approved extraditing a suspected Russian money launderer to Moscow, setting up a legal showdown with the United States, which also wants to prosecute him for allegedly handling billions of dollars in illegal bitcoin payments.



The decision creates a tug-of-war between Russia and the U.S. to try bitcoin fraud suspect Alexander Vinnick, who is wanted in connection with running a $4 billion bitcoin fraud scheme, according to a Reuters report. Two separate Greek court decisions have now granted both countries’ request to...

