FERC Won't Slow Down Review Of Perry's Grid Proposal

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- FERC on Wednesday rejected pleas to extend the comment period for Secretary of Energy Rick Perry's controversial proposal to pay coal-fired and nuclear plants for providing base load power and grid reliability services, a plan opponents claim could upend competitive wholesale power markets.



In a brief order, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn't budge from the Oct. 23 deadline it set for public comments and the Nov. 7 deadline for reply comments on Perry's proposal, which called on FERC to take final action within 60 days....

