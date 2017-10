ITC Probe Broadens Rockwell IP War With Radwell

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Rockwell Automation Inc. convinced the International Trade Commission to launch an investigation into Radwell Industries Inc. and Chinese suppliers for unfair trade practices, according to the commission's Tuesday notice, broadening an ongoing intellectual property and first-sale doctrine fight between the companies.



Rockwell claimed in its September ITC complaint that Radwell buys its industrial automation products abroad, where they’re sold at lower prices than in the U.S., and then imports and flips them in the U.S., pocketing a profit while undercutting Rockwell’s domestic prices. Rockwell said the...

To view the full article, register now.