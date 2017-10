For-Profit Law School’s Fall May Signal Industrywide Woes

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT) -- The collapse, and ultimate closure in August, of the for-profit Charlotte School of Law in North Carolina was shocking for many students, employees and alumni, but while problems at the school ran deeper than most people realized, experts say other for-profit law schools around the country face the same challenges and could face a similar fate.



When Charlotte closed its doors, it had already been on probation imposed by the American Bar Association since 2016, the U.S. Department of Education had stopped allowing federal loans to...

