Pa. AG Sues Trump Over Birth Control Coverage

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s attorney general on Wednesday joined the American Civil Liberties Union and Democratic attorneys general from Massachusetts, Washington and California in challenging new Trump administration rules that dial back the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate by allowing employers to claim religious or moral objections.



Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office had filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and asserted that the rules announced by the Trump administration Friday threaten to increase the cost of basic health care for 2.5 million Pennsylvania women and...

