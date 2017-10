Gov't Urged To Agree Special Deal For City's Fintech Sector

Law360, London (October 12, 2017, 11:00 AM BST) -- Policymakers for London’s City district have called on the government to broker a special Brexit deal for the financial technology sector in a new report published on Thursday detailing how it could nurture the flourishing scene.



London is seen as a global leader in supporting the development of financial technology but there are fears that this would be threatened by Brexit. (AP) The City of London Corporation, working with KPMG International, has produced a paper exploring what is meant by the term fintech, how much it is...

