FCA Bans Husband-Wife Financial Team For Integrity Failings

Law360, London (October 12, 2017, 12:28 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned a husband and wife team of investment advisers from working in the financial services industry after they hid their wealth from investigators probing the winding-down of their bankrupt firm, which had become insolvent following a string of misselling claims.



John Chiesa and his wife Colette, who has also been fined £50,000 ($65,800) for attempting to mislead the FCA during an interview with the watchdog, were founding partners of Westwood Independent Financial Planners, a firm authorized by the FCA to provide...

