Brexit Talks 'Deadlocked,' Blocking Move To Transition Deal

Law360, London (October 12, 2017, 2:01 PM BST) -- The European Union's top Brexit negotiator said Thursday that negotiations on essential points for the U.K.'s departure from the bloc were "in a state of deadlock," preventing talks from moving on to terms for a transition phase and future trade relationship.



Michel Barnier said after a fifth round of talks with U.K. negotiator David Davis that the two sides had hit a wall over the financial settlement. He said he will not tell EU leaders to move on to trade negotiations during their summit meeting in...

