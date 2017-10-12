Broad Reach Of MiFID II Worries Top Capital Markets Group

Law360, London (October 12, 2017, 1:30 PM BST) -- A leading international capital markets lobby group warned Thursday that it has “significant concerns" about the wider implications for many firms of new laws that will govern all investment services across the European Union from January.



The International Capital Markets Association said that businesses based outside the EU, which will also become subject to the rules, still do not fully understand the extra-territorial provisions of the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II.



“Outside the EU the understanding of the impact is often...

To view the full article, register now.