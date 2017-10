Insurers Demand Gov't Answers On Pension Reforms

Law360, London (October 12, 2017, 3:43 PM BST) -- The U.K. insurance industry urged the government Thursday to explain its plans to help workers view all their retirement savings at the same time, saying it should "lay its cards on the table."



The Association of British Insurers has demanded “firm government direction” on so-called pensions dashboards, a project launched in March 2016 to encourage people to save properly and tackle the national pensions crisis.



“It’s time for the government to lay its cards on the table and be clear about what it is prepared to...

